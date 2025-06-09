What's the story

For adventure junkies, paragliding over the cliffs of Brazil's Costa Verde is a must-have experience.

The area, which is famous for its verdant scenery and breathtaking coastline, presents an amazing opportunity to see nature's beauty from above.

Both locals and tourists flock to this activity, which combines the best of thrill and sights.

Costa Verde is perfect for paragliding, with good weather most of the year.