Paragliding over Costa Verde's cliffs: A guide
What's the story
For adventure junkies, paragliding over the cliffs of Brazil's Costa Verde is a must-have experience.
The area, which is famous for its verdant scenery and breathtaking coastline, presents an amazing opportunity to see nature's beauty from above.
Both locals and tourists flock to this activity, which combines the best of thrill and sights.
Costa Verde is perfect for paragliding, with good weather most of the year.
Timing
Best time to visit
The ideal time to paraglide over Costa Verde is during the dry season, which lasts from May to September.
The weather remains more predictable during these months with clear skies and least rainfall.
This period ensures safer flying conditions as well as better visibility of the stunning landscapes below.
Though paragliding can be done year-round, avoiding the rainy season reduces risks of sudden weather changes.
Safety
Safety measures to consider
Most importantly, safety should be your number one priority while going paragliding.
Always opt for certified instructors who give detailed pre-flight briefings and ensure that all equipment are up to safety standards.
Wearing the right gear, including helmets and harnesses, adds an additional protection.
Further, knowing basic flight signals and communication ways can further enhance safety in flights.
Views
Scenic highlights from above
Paragliding over Costa Verde, you get to witness stunning views of lush green forests blending into crystal blue waters on jagged coastlines.
The area's varied landscape of mountains, valleys, and beaches makes for a stunning sight from the sky.
Watching the pristine beauty unfold from the air is an experience that can't be replicated on the ground.
Tips
Tips for first-time paragliders
For first-timers to paragliding in Costa Verde, commencing with tandem flights can work wonders.
They enable novices to fly with professionals who take care of navigation and control.
Donning comfortable clothing appropriate for an outdoor activity adds to the comfort during flights that last for as long as 30 minutes or more.
This varies according to wind conditions at takeoff points along different cliff edges across this picturesque region in Brazil.