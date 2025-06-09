Simple and healthy: 5 baby spinach recipes to try
What's the story
If you are looking for a versatile and nutritious ingredient to add to your dishes, baby spinach leaves are the way to go!
Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and iron and calcium, baby spinach can be incorporated into your meals without any hassle.
Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the fresh taste and health benefits of baby spinach leaves.
Pasta delight
Spinach and ricotta stuffed shells
Cook the pasta shells in boiling water until they are al dente.
Mix ricotta cheese, chopped baby spinach leaves, parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Stuff the shells with this mixture.
Place them in a baking dish, cover with marinara sauce, and bake at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for 20 minutes.
This meal is perfect for parties.
Green twist
Spinach pesto pasta
Spinach pesto pasta is a refreshing take on the traditional sauce, thanks to the addition of baby spinach leaves.
Blend fresh basil leaves, baby spinach leaves, garlic cloves, pine nuts or walnuts, parmesan cheese, olive oil, salt and pepper until smooth.
Toss this vibrant green pesto with cooked pasta of your choice for an easy yet flavorful meal, served hot or cold.
Morning boost
Spinach smoothie bowl
A spinach smoothie bowl is a great way to kick-start your day with energy-boosting nutrients.
Blend together banana slices, one cup almond milk, one tablespoon chia seeds, one tablespoon honey, half a cup Greek yogurt, and two cups baby spinach leaves until a smooth, thick consistency forms.
Top with granola or sliced fruits like berries or kiwi, and serve immediately.
Nutritious mix
Spinach quinoa salad
Spinach quinoa salad is a wholesome meal, perfect for any time.
First, cook quinoa as per package instructions and let it cool.
Then, mix it with cherry tomatoes, diced cucumber, crumbled feta cheese, and toasted almonds.
Dress it with a lemon vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper.
This ensures all ingredients are evenly coated for a nutritious mix.
Comfort Bowl
Creamy spinach soup
Start off by heating butter in a pan and sauteing onions and garlic, then add vegetable broth and potatoes. Let the potatoes simmer until tender.
Blend these cooked ingredients with two cups of fresh, finely chopped baby spinach.
Puree everything using an immersion blender to get a smooth consistency.
Stir in heavy cream and season to taste. Serve hot, garnished with freshly cracked black pepper and optional croutons for a comforting experience.