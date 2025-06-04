You must visit these underrated thermal baths in Europe
What's the story
Europe is dotted with several thermal baths, each providing a unique experience to unwind and rejuvenate.
Some are popularly known but others are hidden gems waiting to be explored.
These underrated thermal baths give a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of life. They have therapeutic properties in their mineral-rich waters, making them an ideal spot for relaxation and wellness.
Here are some lesser-known thermal baths across Europe promising an ultimate relaxation experience.
Dorres
Bains de Dorres: A rustic retreat
Nestled in the French Pyrenees, Bains de Dorres is all about rustic charm with outdoor pools overlooking stunning mountain views.
The natural hot springs here have been in use since Roman times, giving visitors a historical bathing experience.
The water temperature stays around 37 degrees Celsius throughout the year, making it perfect for soothing sore muscles and promoting relaxation.
Its remote location also guarantees a peaceful atmosphere away from crowded tourist spots.
Saturnia
Terme di Saturnia: Tuscany's hidden gem
Located in the heart of Tuscany, Terme di Saturnia is famous for its cascading waterfalls and natural pools of sulfur-rich waters.
The springs remain at a constant 37 degrees Celsius, providing therapeutic benefits from improved circulation to skin health.
Set amidst lush greenery and rolling hills, this serene oasis is the perfect getaway into nature while enjoying the healing properties of the thermal waters.
Gastein
Bad Gastein: Alpine wellness haven
Located in Austria's Hohe Tauern National Park, Bad Gastein marries alpine beauty with wellness offerings, courtesy its radon-rich thermal waters.
Famous for its pain-relieving properties, the waters draw visitors hoping to find relief from joint issues or stress-related ailments.
The town itself features charming architecture sitting against dramatic mountain backdrops—ideal for those who love nature's wonders as much as they do architectural elegance.
Széchenyi
Szechenyi Thermal Bath: Budapest's classic experience
While not completely obscure (thanks to its opulence in Budapest's City Park area (Varosliget)), Szechenyi Thermal Bath falls short when compared to its European counterparts.
After all, this is one of Europe's largest medicinal bath complexes with neo-baroque architecture over 100 years old!
With 18 indoor/outdoor pools plus saunas and steam rooms, you can pamper yourself to the fullest amidst warm mineral-enriched water (up to 40 degrees Celsius)!