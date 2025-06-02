Discover the most beautiful villages in Cyprus
Famed for its rich history and stunning landscapes, Cyprus, an island in the eastern Mediterranean, is one of the most beautiful travel destinations.
However, apart from its famous tourist attractions, Cyprus is home to a treasure trove of lesser-known villages. They give a peek into the island's authentic culture and traditions.
Ideal for travelers looking to get off the beaten path, here are some of them!
Lefkara
Discover Lefkara's lace legacy
Lefkara is famous for its detailed lacework, called Lefkaritika. The village has been making lace since the Middle Ages, with the art being passed down generations.
Tourists can visit workshops where artisans exhibit their skills and even buy handmade pieces as souvenirs.
The village also features traditional stone houses and narrow streets, making it a postcard-perfect setting to take long walks.
Kakopetria
Kakopetria's scenic beauty
Nestled in the picturesque Troodos Mountains, Kakopetria is renowned for its scenic beauty and cool climate.
The village has charming old quarters with cobblestone streets and traditional architecture.
Nature lovers can either go on hiking trails in the surrounding forests or unwind by the Karkotis River flowing through the area.
Kakopetria offers an ideal escape from the bustling city life.
Omodos
Omodos' wine tradition
Located in Limassol District, Omodos is famous for its legacy of making traditional drinks.
The village has a number of places where tourists can see how local drinks are made and taste a variety of drinks produced from native grapes such as Xynisteri and Mavro.
Omodos also features a lively central square lined with cafes, providing a pleasant setting to relax.
Fikardou
Fikardou's historical charm
Fikardou is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for preserving 18th Century Cypriot architecture.
The whole village is an open-air museum with restored houses exhibiting original woodwork and stone masonry techniques used centuries ago.
Strolling through Fikardou makes you feel as if you have traveled back in time and lets you explore Cyprus' architectural history.
Pedoulas
Pedoulas' religious artifacts
Pedoulas is located in Marathasa Valley on slopes of Mount Troodos.
It is home to important relics including Byzantine churches with frescoes from hundreds of years ago. The most notable is Archangel Michael Church, which is listed under UNESCO World Heritage Sites due to amazing artwork kept inside it.
Additionally, attractions here include museums dedicated to showcasing regional customs. They also highlight everyday life practices throughout eras, making this destination truly enriching culturally speaking.