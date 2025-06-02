What's the story

Coriander, a staple herb in most kitchens, has a secret power, which goes beyond just cooking.

Apart from its unique aroma and flavor, coriander is also believed to improve memory - naturally and effortlessly.

Here's how adding coriander to your diet could give your cognitive functions a boost.

With the magic of this humble herb, you may find an easy way to support your brain health without any complicated interventions or expensive supplements.