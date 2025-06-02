What's the story

A five-minute vegan mixed berry chia pudding makes for a healthy, quick breakfast option.

The dish combines health benefits of chia seeds with antioxidant properties of mixed berries, making it an ideal way to kickstart your day.

It's easy to make, needs minimal ingredients, and effort, yet promises to be a satisfying, energizing meal.

Perfect for those busy mornings when time is limited but nutrition can't be compromised.