Healthy start: Vegan chia pudding with berries
What's the story
A five-minute vegan mixed berry chia pudding makes for a healthy, quick breakfast option.
The dish combines health benefits of chia seeds with antioxidant properties of mixed berries, making it an ideal way to kickstart your day.
It's easy to make, needs minimal ingredients, and effort, yet promises to be a satisfying, energizing meal.
Perfect for those busy mornings when time is limited but nutrition can't be compromised.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for preparation
To make this breakfast, you will need chia seeds, almond milk or any plant-based milk of your choice, mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries), and a natural sweetener such as maple syrup or agave nectar.
These ingredients are easily available in most grocery stores and can be stored for a longer duration without going bad.
Preparation
Simple steps to make it
Start by mixing two tablespoons of chia seeds with half a cup of almond milk in a bowl or jar.
Stir well to ensure that the seeds are evenly distributed in the liquid.
Add one tablespoon of maple syrup for sweetness, if desired.
Let this mixture sit for about five minutes until it thickens into a pudding-like consistency.
Toppings
Adding flavorful toppings
Once the chia pudding has set, it's time to add some flavorful topping of fresh mixed berries.
You can pick any combination of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries as per your taste.
Not only do these berries add a delightful burst of flavor, but they also enhance the nutrition quotient of your breakfast by offering a rich source of essential vitamins and potent antioxidants.
This makes the pudding a more colorful, healthful meal.
Customization
Tips for customization
If you want a better texture and a range of flavors, adding nuts like almonds or walnuts to your pudding is a great idea.
Trying different kinds of plant-based milks, such as coconut or soy milk, can slightly alter the taste profile without compromising on the vegan element.
Not only does this customization introduce new flavors, but it also makes your breakfast delicious and healthful.