What's the story

Sweet potatoes and cauliflower are two versatile vegetables that can help you transform any meal into a comforting dinner.

They are both nutrient-rich, making them the perfect addition to your diet.

Sweet potatoes lend a natural sweetness, while cauliflower adds a mild flavor to your meals. Together they make for a satisfying, nutritious, and delicious meal.

Here's how to pair the two for your next dinner.