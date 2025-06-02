What's the story

Europe has some of the most charming book villages that lure bibliophiles from across the globe.

These villages, dedicated to books, make for an experience unlike any other for a literature lover.

You get to visit hundreds of bookstores, participate in literary events, and soak in the peaceful vibe of these quaint spots.

Every village has its own signature and brings something unique for book lovers looking for a peaceful getaway amidst books.