Europe's most charming book towns
What's the story
Europe has some of the most charming book villages that lure bibliophiles from across the globe.
These villages, dedicated to books, make for an experience unlike any other for a literature lover.
You get to visit hundreds of bookstores, participate in literary events, and soak in the peaceful vibe of these quaint spots.
Every village has its own signature and brings something unique for book lovers looking for a peaceful getaway amidst books.
Hay-on-Wye
Hay-on-Wye: The original book town
Hay-on-Wye in Wales is often dubbed the original book town. It has more than 20 bookstores, which makes it a haven for book lovers.
The annual Hay Festival lures authors and readers alike, forming a lively literary community.
From rare books to the beautiful surroundings of this tiny town located on the border of England and Wales, there are plenty of reasons to visit.
Redu
Redu: Belgium's literary gem
Belgium's Redu became a book village in 1984. With over 15 bookstores, it has an amazing collection of books across genres.
The village organizes events such as Night of Books when the shops remain open till late in the night.
Redu's love for literature makes it a perfect place for those looking for new releases and second-hand gems.
Montolieu
Montolieu: France's book haven
Montolieu in southern France is also called Village du Livre. It is home to many bookstores as well as workshops that focus on printing and binding techniques.
This artistic touch gives depth to its literary offerings and offers an insight into traditional craftsmanship when it comes to publishing processes.
Bredevoort
Bredevoort: Netherlands' quiet retreat
Bredevoort in the Netherlands is a peaceful haven with a deep literary history.
Its numerous antiquarian shops are spread out across cobblestone streets and antique buildings.
The village flourished on trade because of its closeness to waterways that connected major European cities during medieval times.
Today, it's famous for selling old manuscripts, displaying a profound love for reading, writing, and the arts.