Europe's most stunning coastal sunsets
What's the story
Europe's coastline is home to some of the most beautiful sunset views in the world.
Be it rugged cliffs or peaceful beaches, these places make for a perfect setting to watch the sun go down.
Whether you're a traveler seeking peace of mind, or a photographer in search of the perfect shot, Europe's coastal regions have something unique to offer.
Here are the best places to catch a sunset across this diverse continent.
Greek Isles
Santorini's caldera views
Santorini is famous for its breathtaking sunsets over the caldera.
The island's white-washed buildings and blue-domed churches form an iconic silhouette against the colorful sky.
Oia, a village on Santorini, is especially popular for its sunset views, attracting tourists from far and wide.
As the sun sets, shades of orange and pink reflect off the Aegean Sea, providing an experience of a lifetime.
Portugal shores
Algarve's golden coastline
With its dramatic cliffs and golden beaches, the Algarve region in Portugal is perfect to watch the sunset.
Praia da Marinha is one such place where limestone formations lend character to the landscape, as they catch the evening light.
The combination of natural beauty and warm colors makes for a picturesque sight that mesmerizes everyone who visits.
Italian Riviera
Cinque Terre's cliffside charm
Cinque Terre has five beautiful villages perched along Italy's rugged coastline.
Each of them has a unique vantage point to watch the sunset over the Ligurian Sea.
However, Vernazza remains a favorite because of its harbor setting and colorful houses that glow under the twilight skies.
A UNESCO World Heritage site, it offers both cultural richness and scenic beauty.
Balearic Islands
Ibiza's Sunset Strip
Ibiza is famous for its party lifestyle, but for those who want to enjoy a calmer experience, there's San Antonio's Sunset Strip, where you can watch the beautiful sunset over calm waters.
The strip has a number of cafes and bars with outdoor seating looking west towards unobstructed views of the nature's evening show.
French coastline
Brittany's rugged beauty
Brittany in France makes for a gorgeous pick with its rugged coastlines, where lighthouses soar above the crashing waves below.
During the dusk hours, these sights are painted in gold by the disappearing sunlight, giving a magical touch to the expansive stretches of the Atlantic Ocean.
This beautiful sight is a testament to nature's beauty and attracts visitors to witness this peaceful sight as day turns to night.