Try these 5 tofu recipes
What's the story
A versatile and protein-rich ingredient, tofu is a staple in kitchens across the globe.
The way it absorbs flavors makes it an excellent choice for a variety of dishes.
Be it savory or sweet, you can turn tofu into delightful meals that suit your taste buds.
Here are five dishes that speak of tofu's versatility, giving you flavor and nutrition in every bite.
Stir-fry
Crispy tofu stir-fry
Crispy tofu stir-fry is an easy and quick dish that comes together with some crunchy veggies and golden-brown tofu cubes.
The trick is to press the tofu well before cooking to get rid of excess moisture, and it'll crisp up nicely in the pan.
Tossed with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger, this dish has the perfect balance of textures and flavors. Over steamed rice or noodles, it makes for a wholesome meal.
Breakfast bowl
Tofu scramble breakfast bowl
A tofu scramble breakfast bowl makes an amazing replacement for regular breakfast items.
Crumbled tofu is sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and spinach until heated through.
A pinch of turmeric lends color, while nutritional yeast gives a cheesy flavor without the dairy.
This filling breakfast item can be made with your favorite vegetables or spices.
Dessert delight
Silken tofu chocolate mousse
Silken tofu chocolate mousse is a creamy dessert without the dairy.
Simply blend silken tofu with melted dark chocolate and a dash of vanilla extract until smooth and creamy.
Refrigerate in individual serving cups for at least an hour before serving.
This rich dessert is mindful of your chocolate cravings and offers plant-based protein.
Grilled skewers
Grilled tofu skewers
Grilled tofu skewers are ideal for outdoor gatherings or simple weeknight dinners.
Marinate firm tofu cubes in soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic powder, and olive oil before threading them onto skewers with colorful bell peppers and cherry tomatoes.
Grill until lightly charred on all sides for added flavor depth.
Spicy dish
Spicy mapo tofu
Spicy mapo tofu is another popular dish that is sure to blow your mind with its Sichuan cuisine-inspired flavors.
Soft cubes of silken or medium-firm tofu are gently simmered in spicy chili bean paste along with minced garlic cloves until they are thoroughly infused with heat-induced spices like Sichuan peppercorns, which lend a numbing sensation unique only to this region's culinary tradition.