What's the story

Zucchini, a versatile vegetable, is making waves in the culinary world with innovative recipes that challenge traditional cooking norms.

Known for its mild flavor and adaptability, zucchini is being used in creative ways to craft dishes that surprise and delight.

From savory to sweet, these recipes showcase how zucchini can be transformed into unexpected culinary delights.

Here are five recipes that push the boundaries of what you thought possible with this humble vegetable.