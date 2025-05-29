What's the story

Paneer, a staple in most vegetarian homes, is one of the most versatile ingredients that can easily absorb flavors.

While we all love the good old paneer butter masala, there are a number of unique recipes that highlight paneer's ability to adapt.

These innovative dishes not only showcase the ingredient's potential but also give a twist to familiar flavors.

Here are five distinctive paneer recipes that are winning hearts for their creativity and taste.