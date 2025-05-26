Cumin magic: 5 recipes full of flavor
What's the story
The warm, earthy flavor of cumin is essential in many cuisines around the world.
It has the ability to lift even the simplest of dishes with its depth and aroma.
These five recipes show how cumin can transform your cooking, giving it some new flavor and inspiration to use this amazing spice on your culinary adventures.
Roasted veggies
Cumin-spiced roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables with cumin can bring out their natural sweetness and contribute a lovely warmth.
Just toss your choice of veggies like carrots, potatoes, and bell peppers with olive oil, ground cumin, salt, and pepper.
Roast in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius for around 30 minutes till tender and slightly caramelized.
This dish is perfect as a side or can be had as a light meal on its own.
Lentil soup
Cumin-infused lentil soup
A hearty lentil soup infused with cumin is comforting yet nutritious.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and celery in olive oil until soft.
Add diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, lentils, ground cumin, coriander powder, salt, and pepper. Let it simmer until the lentils are cooked through.
The result is a rich soup that pairs well with crusty bread or rice.
Rice pilaf
Cumin-flavored rice pilaf
Start by heating oil in a pan and sauteing chopped onions until golden.
Add basmati rice and ground cumin seeds, then pour in water or vegetable broth.
Cover and simmer over low heat until the liquid is absorbed, resulting in a fluffy, aromatic pilaf ready to accompany any main dish.
Potato wedges
Spicy cumin potato wedges
Season potato wedges with ground cumin, olive oil, paprika powder, and a pinch of cayenne pepper for extra heat.
Bake at 220 degrees Celsius for about 25 minutes, turning once for even browning.
These crispy wedges are a delicious snack for any time of day or night.
Salad dressing
Cucumber salad with lime & cumin dressing
A refreshing cucumber salad with lime juice and freshly toasted whole cumin seeds make for a zesty side for grilled dishes and summer barbecues.
Thinly slice cucumbers, put in a bowl, and drizzle with the dressing. Mix lime juice, zest, honey, and a dash of salt, whisking till emulsified.
Pour over cucumbers, toss gently to coat evenly, serve chilled, and garnish with fresh cilantro leaves for an added color and freshness.