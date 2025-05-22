What's the story

Tempeh, an incredibly versatile plant-based protein, is increasingly becoming a favorite among vegetarians and vegans.

Prepared from fermented soybeans, it provides a nutty flavor and firm texture that can elevate multiple dishes.

Be it the first time you're trying tempeh or you're simply hunting for new ideas, these recipes will make you include this nutritious ingredient in your meals.

From stir-fries to salads, tempeh can be the superstar of your vegetarian cuisine.