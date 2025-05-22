Tempeh recipes you need to try today
What's the story
Tempeh, an incredibly versatile plant-based protein, is increasingly becoming a favorite among vegetarians and vegans.
Prepared from fermented soybeans, it provides a nutty flavor and firm texture that can elevate multiple dishes.
Be it the first time you're trying tempeh or you're simply hunting for new ideas, these recipes will make you include this nutritious ingredient in your meals.
From stir-fries to salads, tempeh can be the superstar of your vegetarian cuisine.
Stir-fry
Spicy tempeh stir-fry
A spicy tempeh stir-fry is an easy way to bring flavor and protein to your meal.
Slice tempeh into thin strips and marinate it in soy sauce, garlic, and chili paste for about 30 minutes.
Saute the marinated tempeh with bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots until everything is cooked through.
Serve over steamed rice or quinoa for a complete satisfying and nutritious meal.
Tacos
Tempeh tacos with avocado salsa
Tempeh tacos are a delicious twist on traditional tacos.
Simply crumble the tempeh into small pieces and cook it with taco seasoning until browned.
Fill corn tortillas with the cooked tempeh mixture and top with avocado salsa made from diced avocados, tomatoes, onions, lime juice, and cilantro.
These tacos are perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or casual gathering.
Sandwiches
Grilled tempeh sandwiches
Grilled tempeh sandwiches make for a hearty meal for lunch or dinner.
Cut the tempeh into thick slabs and marinate in balsamic vinegar mixed with olive oil for a minimum of 15 minutes before grilling till golden brown on both the sides.
Put grilled tempeh on whole-grain bread along with lettuce leaves, add tomato slices, and spread hummus generously over one slice of bread before assembling the sandwich together.
Salads
Tempting tempeh salad bowls
Create tempting salad bowls with crispy baked tempeh.
Cut it into block-shaped pieces, lightly coat with olive oil and spices like paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper.
Bake in a preheated oven for about 25 minutes, turning once to ensure even crispiness.
Once cooled slightly, serve atop mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and drizzle with tahini dressing for a dish full of balanced flavors and textures.