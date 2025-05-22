Vegan rice dishes you'll love
Vegan rice dishes are a delectable way to travel through the world of cuisines while being completely vegan.
These dishes are not just healthy but also pack a punch with unique flavors of other parts of the world.
Spicy, savory, you name it, and every dish will have a different taste.
Here, we explore five vegan rice dishes with international twists and see how diverse and exciting vegan cooking can get.
Thai twist
Thai-inspired pineapple fried rice
Sweet and aromatic, Thai-inspired pineapple fried rice mixes the sweetness of pineapple with aromatic spices and herbs.
This dish usually has cashews, bell peppers, and green onions tossed with jasmine rice. Soy sauce and curry powder give the dish its depth.
It's a colorful dish that balances sweet and savory notes, making it a popular choice for those looking for an exotic twist on fried rice.
Mediterranean flavor
Mediterranean stuffed peppers with rice
Mediterranean stuffed peppers are loaded with seasoned rice combined with vegetables like tomatoes, zucchini, and olives.
The inclusion of herbs like oregano and basil further elevates the Mediterranean vibe of this dish.
Usually baked until soft, these stuffed peppers provide a wholesome meal that is filling as well as delicious.
The soft peppers and fluffy rice make this an enjoyable experience.
Indian spice
Indian vegetable biryani
Indian vegetable biryani is famous for its rich medley of spices, including cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala.
This aromatic dish consists of basmati rice cooked with an assortment of vegetables such as peas, carrots, and potatoes.
Saffron or turmeric gives it a beautiful hue while adding to its fragrance.
Biryani is typically garnished with fresh cilantro or mint leaves for an added zing.
Mexican flair
Mexican rice bowl delight
Mexican rice bowls are colorful creations of seasoned brown/white rice topped with black beans, corn salsa, avocado slices, and some chopped cilantro.
A squirt of lime juice gives zesty freshness while a dash of chili powder adds mild heat.
This versatile bowl can be customized by adding different toppings such as diced tomatoes or jalapenos.
Perfect for those who love bold flavors in their meals!
Japanese influence
Japanese sushi-inspired rice salad
A Japanese sushi-inspired rice salad serves as a unique alternative to classic sushi rolls, but without fish.
It uses components such as cucumber, avocado, nori seaweed, and pickled ginger mixed in vinegared sushi-grade short-grain white or brown sticky rice.
The end result is refreshing yet filling, perfect as a main course or side-dish option.
Its simplicity makes it easy-to-make at home, too!