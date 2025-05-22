5 ways to make evening walks more enjoyable
Evening outdoor walks can be one of the simplest yet most effective ways to relax after a long day.
These walks not only allow us to connect with nature but also help us clear our minds and improve our overall well-being.
By following certain practices, you can reap even more relaxation benefits from your evening walks.
Here are five ways to make your evening strolls more calming and enjoyable.
Route selection
Choose scenic routes
Selecting a scenic route for your walk can do wonders for your relaxation levels.
Parks, gardens, or trails with greenery provide a soothing environment that helps reduce stress.
The presence of trees and plants have been shown to lower cortisol levels by up to 12%, promoting a sense of calmness.
Opt for paths that offer natural beauty and tranquility.
Mindfulness
Practice mindful walking
The idea of mindful walking is to pay attention to your every step and be in the moment.
Concentrate on how your feet touch the ground and the rhythm of your breath.
This practice can help calm mental chatter and heighten awareness, making your walk more relaxing.
Audio experience
Listen to calming music or sounds
Listening to calming music or nature sounds while walking can enhance relaxation by creating an auditory escape from daily stressors.
Soft melodies or sounds like ocean waves have been found to reduce anxiety levels by up to 20%.
Use headphones for an immersive experience that complements the peacefulness of your surroundings.
Personal Pace
Walk at your own pace
Walking at a pace that feels comfortable also allows you to enjoy the experience without being rushed or pressured.
A leisurely pace encourages deeper breathing and reduces tension in muscles, contributing positively towards relaxation.
Adjusting speed according to personal preference ensures you enjoy yourself to the maximum from each walk.
Breathing techniques
Incorporate breathing exercises
In fact, you could integrate breathing exercises into your evening walks to make them even more relaxing.
Deep breathing techniques oxygenate blood more efficiently and decrease stress response-related heart rate variability by about 15%.
Try inhaling deeply through the nose for four counts, before exhaling slowly through pursed lips over six counts, as you stroll through familiar paths.