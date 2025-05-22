Love nutmeg? You need to try these dishes
What's the story
Nutmeg, a warm and aromatic spice, can make even the most ordinary vegetarian dish extraordinary.
The spice's unique flavor profile adds depth and complexity to a meal, making it the most versatile ingredient in a kitchen.
From soups to desserts, you can elevate the taste of various vegetarian dishes by incorporating the spice into your cooking.
Here are five delightful recipes.
Pasta delight
Creamy nutmeg spinach pasta
This dish pairs fresh spinach with a creamy sauce spiced with nutmeg.
The mild warmth of nutmeg complements the richness of the cream, making a comforting meal ideal for any occasion.
Cook pasta until al dente, then toss it with sauteed spinach and a sauce made from cream, garlic, and freshly grated nutmeg for an easy yet elegant dinner option.
Soup sensation
Nutmeg-spiced pumpkin soup
Pumpkin soup gets an upgrade with a dash of nutmeg. This spice pairs well with pumpkin's natural sweetness while giving an earthy twist to this classic soup.
Roast pumpkin pieces until tender to start with. Blend them with vegetable broth and season generously with salt, pepper, and ground nutmeg for a cozy bowl that's just perfect for the chilly days.
Stir-fry twist
Nutty vegetable stir-fry
Add excitement to your stir-fry by sprinkling some ground nutmeg over mixed veggies like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots as they cook in olive or sesame oil on high heat.
The hint of spice from nutmeg pairs well with soy sauce or tamari drizzled over at serving time—an easy way to bring new life into everyday veggies.
Casserole creation
Baked sweet potato casserole
Sweet potatoes really shine when baked into this casserole, seasoned lightly but effectively with ground cinnamon plus just enough freshly grated whole nutmeg's worth (about one teaspoon).
Top off mashed sweet potatoes mixed together smoothly with butter before baking until golden brown—what a delightful side dish sure to impress guests during holiday gatherings!
Salad surprise
Spiced apple quinoa salad
Quinoa salads get interesting when you throw in apples with cooked quinoa grains.
Dress them simply yet elegantly with lemon juice, honey mustard vinaigrette dressing spiked slightly (thanks, again!) due largely imparted through small amounts added directly onto salad itself via finely powdered form from a jar labeled "nutmeg."