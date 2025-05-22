Delicious recipes using chickpea flour you need to try
What's the story
Chickpea flour or gram flour or besan, is one of the most versatile ingredients from various cuisines.
Made from ground chickpeas, it provides a nutty flavor and dense texture.
Being gluten-free, this flour is packed with protein and fiber, making it a healthy option for many dishes.
Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the versatility of chickpea flour in making delicious meals.
Pancakes
Savory chickpea pancakes
Savory chickpea pancakes make for a quick and nutritious breakfast option.
To prepare them, simply mix chickpea flour with water to make a smooth batter.
Add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices like cumin and turmeric for flavor.
Cook the batter on a hot skillet until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes can be served with yogurt or chutney for an added taste.
Fritters
Crispy chickpea fritters
Chickpea fritters are perfect as snacks or appetizers.
Mix chickpea flour with finely chopped veggies like spinach, carrots, and bell peppers.
Season with salt, pepper, and coriander powder before shaping into small patties.
Fry them until crispy in hot oil or bake them for a healthier version.
Serve these fritters with mint sauce or ketchup.
Flatbread
Chickpea flour flatbread
Chickpea flour flatbread is an easy to make alternative to traditional bread.
Simply mix chickpea flour with water to create a dough-like consistency; add olive oil and herbs like rosemary or thyme for flavoring.
Roll out the dough into thin rounds and cook on a griddle until lightly browned on both sides.
This flatbread goes well with soups or salads.
Omelette
Vegan omelette using chickpeas
A vegan omelette made from chickpeas provides an egg-free breakfast option loaded with protein.
Prepare the batter by combining chickpea flour with water until smooth; season it with nutritional yeast flakes along with salt and pepper, if you want.
Pour onto a heated non-stick pan, adding vegetables like mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes, cooking until set, flipping halfway through to ensure even cooking throughout.
Ladoo
Sweet besan ladoo treats
Besan ladoo is an Indian sweet treat prepared from roasted gram/chickpeas' flours, mixed with ghee, sugar, and cardamom powder, and shaped into round balls.
They're relished during festive occasions throughout India and abroad too.
Start by roasting besan on low flame, stirring continuously till aromatic. Add melted ghee, then powdered sugar and cardamom, mixing well.
Shape into small balls once slightly cooled. Store in airtight containers, lasting weeks without refrigeration required.