You'll love these edible flower desserts
What's the story
Edible flowers have been used in culinary arts for centuries, adding color and unique flavors to dishes.
Lately, they have also gained popularity in desserts, giving a vibrant twist to the good old sweets.
Not just do these flowers enhance the visual appeal, but they also bring in subtle flavors to transform a dessert into an extraordinary experience.
From cakes to ice creams, edible flowers are making their mark in the world of desserts.
Cake toppings
Delightful floral cake toppings
Edible flowers, like violets and pansies, are just perfect for decorating cakes. They add that pop of color and hint of floral flavor, without dominating the taste of the dessert.
You can use these flowers fresh, or crystallize them with sugar for added texture.
When placed strategically on frosted cakes, they give an elegant look, ideal for any occasion.
Ice cream flavors
Infusing ice cream with floral notes
Lavender and rose petals are popular picks for infusing floral notes into ice cream.
Steep these petals in cream, before churning it, for a delicate flavor that enhances the sweetness of the ice cream base.
This technique also enables you to experiment with different flower combinations to create unique frozen treats.
Jellies & jams
Crafting floral jellies and jams
Hibiscus and elderflower are superb for crafting jellies and jams, thanks to their natural pectin, which helps set the mixture.
Not only do these flowers impart unique flavors but also turn spreads into something special.
Used on toast or as pastry fillings, they introduce a refreshing twist on classic recipes. Making everyday dishes delightfully different with their floral essence.
Syrups & sweeteners
Creating elegant flower-infused syrups
Flower-infused syrups made from blossoms like chamomile or jasmine have versatile uses in desserts.
These syrups can sweeten beverages or drizzle over pancakes and waffles for added flavor depth.
The process involves simmering petals with sugar and water until thickened, capturing the essence of each flower beautifully.