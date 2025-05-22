What's the story

Edible flowers have been used in culinary arts for centuries, adding color and unique flavors to dishes.

Lately, they have also gained popularity in desserts, giving a vibrant twist to the good old sweets.

Not just do these flowers enhance the visual appeal, but they also bring in subtle flavors to transform a dessert into an extraordinary experience.

From cakes to ice creams, edible flowers are making their mark in the world of desserts.