You need to try these pea flour-based recipes
What's the story
Made from ground dried peas, pea flour is a versatile ingredient that is becoming increasingly popular among health enthusiasts.
High in protein and fiber, it's an ideal choice for anyone wanting to amp up their diet with plant-based goodness.
Whether you're gluten-free or just looking to try something new, pea flour can be a delightful addition to your kitchen.
Here are five must-try recipes.
Pancake Delight
Savory pea flour pancakes
Savory pancakes made with pea flour make for a nutritious twist on the traditional breakfast favorite.
Combine pea flour with water, salt, and your choice of spices to create a batter.
Cook on a hot skillet until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes can be served with fresh vegetables or yogurt for added flavor and nutrition.
Flatbread fusion
Pea flour flatbread
Pea flour flatbread is a simple yet delicious alternative to regular bread.
Just combine pea flour with water and olive oil to prepare a dough.
Roll it out into thin rounds and cook on a hot griddle until lightly browned.
This flatbread makes a perfect accompaniment with dips like hummus or can be utilized as a wrap for sandwiches.
Crunchy snack
Crispy pea flour crackers
For all snack lovers, crispy pea flour crackers are the way to go.
Mix pea flour with herbs and spices and roll out the dough thinly. Cut into desired shapes and bake until crisp.
These crackers are an excellent healthy snack option- you can enjoy them by themselves or with some cheese or spreads.
Pasta perfection
Pea flour pasta
Homemade pasta made with pea flour gives a gluten-free option without losing out on taste or texture.
Mix pea flour with an egg substitute to make a dough, roll out and cut into your favorite pasta shapes.
Boil in water until al dente, and enjoy with your favorite sauce for a delicious meal.
Muffin magic
Pea flour muffins
Pea flour muffins are also a great way to add more protein to your diet while enjoying baked goodies.
Just mix pea flour, baking powder, sugar (or sweetener), milk (or plant-based milk), and any other flavors such as vanilla extract or berries if you like before baking at a moderate temperature till perfectly soft inside but firm outside.