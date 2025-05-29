What's the story

Famous vegetarian dish paneer tikka has a rich history that goes back to the Indian subcontinent.

Famous for its smoky flavor and tender texture, paneer tikka has become a staple in Indian cuisine.

The dish consists of marinating paneer cubes in spices and yogurt, before grilling them to perfection.

Over the years, it has evolved from traditional clay ovens to modern kitchen appliances, adapting to changing culinary trends, while retaining its authentic taste.