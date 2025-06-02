You must visit these hot springs in Europe
What's the story
Europe is home to some of the most stunning hot springs. Offering a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, these natural wonders let you unwind while taking in the breathtaking landscapes.
From Iceland's geothermal pools to Italy's thermal baths, every destination has its own unique offering.
Whether you want therapeutic benefits or just a peaceful retreat, Europe's hot springs are worth exploring for its soothing waters and postcard-perfect settings.
Geothermal delight
Iceland's Blue Lagoon experience
The Blue Lagoon in Iceland is famous for its milky-blue waters and mineral-rich mud.
Nestled in the middle of a lava field, this geothermal spa allows visitors to soak in warm waters, with dramatic volcanic landscapes all around.
The lagoon's silica mud is said to have skin-rejuvenating properties, making it ideal for anyone looking to relax and get some skincare benefits at the same time.
Budapest retreat
Hungary's Szechenyi Thermal Bath
Szechenyi Thermal Bath in Budapest is one of Europe's biggest medicinal baths. With its opulent architecture and so many indoor and outdoor pools, it gives you an immersive experience in the middle of the city.
The thermal waters are mineral-rich, with elements such as calcium and magnesium, which reportedly help with joint health and improve circulatory problems.
Tuscan escape
Italy's Saturnia hot springs
Nestled in Tuscany, Saturnia Hot Springs has natural cascading pools with warm sulfurous waters. These springs have existed since Roman times for therapeutic purposes.
While you enjoy the tranquil setting surrounded by lush greenery, you can also benefit from the water's purported ability to relieve muscle tension and improve skin conditions.
Alpine oasis
Switzerland's Leukerbad baths
Leukerbad has some of the most famous thermal baths of Switzerland, against an alpine backdrop.
The village has several spas where guests can unwind in naturally heated pools of mineral-rich water from deep underground springs.
Known for promoting relaxation and helping recover from physical exertion or injury due to its high mineral content.
Wellness retreat
France's Vichy Thermal Spa
Vichy is synonymous with wellness, thanks to its historic thermal spa facilities. They date centuries ago when the European royalty frequented them.
They sought rejuvenation from hydrotherapy treatments with local spring water. The water is rich in bicarbonate sodium content. It is said to help with digestion, metabolism issues, etc.
Today, visitors still flock here to enjoy modern amenities with traditional therapies, offered in elegant surroundings.