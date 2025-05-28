Hidden gems: 5 botanical gardens worth visiting
What's the story
Botanic gardens provide a peaceful gateway to nature, displaying various plants from different parts of the world.
While most are popular, some hidden gems go unnoticed. These offbeat gardens give a whole new experience to nature lovers and laymen alike.
Visiting these calm areas can introduce you to rare species and educate you about local flora.
Here are some hidden botanic gardens worth visiting.
South Africa
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden
Situated at the foot of Cape Town's famous Table Mountain, the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is famous for its breathtaking scenery and variety of plants.
It is dedicated to indigenous South African plants, including fynbos and proteas.
Spread over 528 hectares, the garden has walking trails that take you through different themed areas.
You can enjoy stunning views of the surrounding mountains as you explore this green haven.
Portugal
Jardim Botanico da Madeira
Located on the island of Madeira, this botanical garden boasts of a rich collection of exotic plants from across the world.
Spanning 35,000 square meters, it is home to over 2,500 species of plants, organized in beautifully landscaped terraces.
The garden also has a natural history museum and offers stunning views over Funchal Bay.
Thailand
Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden
Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden, located near Pattaya, is spread over 500 acres.
It has an incredible collection of tropical plants, organized in themed sections, such as the French Garden, Stonehenge Garden, and Butterfly Hill.
The garden is also famous for its cultural shows, where traditional Thai performances give visitors a peek into Thailand's rich cultural heritage.
Singapore
Singapore Botanic Gardens
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Singapore Botanic Gardens is famous for its extensive orchid collection in the National Orchid Garden.
Spread over 82 hectares, the botanic garden sits in the heart of Singapore, with a rainforest and ornamental gardens with sculptures by renowned artists.
This urban oasis perfectly combines native trees with art, creating a one-of-a-kind green space amid the city's chaos.
Guadeloupe
Jardin Botanique de Deshaies
Nestled on Basse-Terre Island in Guadeloupe's Caribbean archipelago, Jardin Botanique de Deshaies spans across seven hectares of tropical flora.
It has hibiscus flowers and bougainvillea vines tumbling down hillsides.
Koi ponds burst with colorful fish, and nearby beaches serve as nesting grounds for sea turtles from June through September every year, where they have been doing so for decades.