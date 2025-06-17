India's lesser-known hill stations: A list
While Shimla and Manali are popular destinations, India has plenty of peaceful hill stations beyond them for those who wish to spend time in solitude.
These offbeat destinations provide a peaceful getaway, where you can relax in the lap of nature without being surrounded by a horde of tourists.
Let's take a look at some quiet havens for solace and rejuvenation.
Kalimpong
Kalimpong: A quiet Himalayan retreat
Nestled in the eastern Himalayas, Kalimpong ensures breathtaking views of snow capped peaks and lush green valleys.
This quaint little town is famous for its vibrant flower markets, Buddhist monasteries, and colonial architecture.
One can either enjoy long walks through pine forests or visit the peaceful Deolo Hill for panoramic views.
The calm ambiance makes it the perfect spot for meditation and reflection.
Chikmagalur
Chikmagalur: Coffee land of Karnataka
Known for its sprawling coffee plantations and misty hills, Chikmagalur is another hill station you can visit in Karnataka.
This stunning hill station offers a refreshing climate all year round.
From scenic trails leading to waterfalls to bird watching at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, you can do a lot of things here.
The smell of fresh coffee wafts in the air making this peaceful destination even more charming.
Kausani
Kausani: Switzerland of India
Kausani is another destination you can consider as it is often dubbed the "Switzerland of India" thanks to its awe-inspiring views of Swiss countryside.
Located in Uttarakhand, it presents unhindered views of Himalayan peaks like Nanda Devi and Trishul.
Its serenity lures poets and writers to find inspiration in nature's beauty.
You can also visit tea gardens or Anasakti Ashram for spirituality.
Yercaud
Yercaud: Jewel of South India
Yercaud is a beautiful hill station in Tamil Nadu's Shevaroy Hills.
The "Jewel of South India" offers pleasant weather throughout the year with lush greenery enveloping its tranquil lakeside area at Emerald Lake Park Reserve Area.
Adventure lovers will have plenty to do here too; trekking routes are plenty, while boating on Big Lake is relaxing with nature's beauty all around you.