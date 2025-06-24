India's most beautiful heritage railways: A list

India's heritage railways present an exquisite opportunity to discover the country's idyllic countryside. Running through scenic locales and ancient routes, these railways allow one to witness an era of travel that no longer exists. From the hills of Darjeeling to the Nilgiri mountains, these journeys are not merely about the destination, but relishing the ride. Here's a look at India's picturesque heritage railways.

Toy train The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway experience A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway or the "Toy Train" runs between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, covering a distance of around 88 kilometers. As the narrow-gauge railway passes through tea gardens and mountain peaks, it provides breathtaking views. The train's leisurely pace ensures that passengers enjoy the beauty of the Eastern Himalayas while taking one of India's most iconic train journeys.

Blue Mountains Nilgiri Mountain Railway adventure Connecting Mettupalayam with Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is famous for its steep track and vintage steam locomotives which pass through dense forests and tea plantations. Covering some 46 kilometers, the journey gives you stunning views of Western Ghats' lush greenery and is yet another UNESCO World Heritage site.

Hill route Kalka-Shimla railway journey The Kalka-Shimla Railway is known for its dramatic views as it snakes through tunnels and bridges on its course to Shimla. Covering some 96-kilometers, this narrow-gauge railway goes through over 100 tunnels and 800 bridges. As you experience a piece of colonial history, you can soak in panoramic views of pine-covered hillsides.