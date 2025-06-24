India's most beautiful heritage railways: A list
What's the story
India's heritage railways present an exquisite opportunity to discover the country's idyllic countryside. Running through scenic locales and ancient routes, these railways allow one to witness an era of travel that no longer exists. From the hills of Darjeeling to the Nilgiri mountains, these journeys are not merely about the destination, but relishing the ride. Here's a look at India's picturesque heritage railways.
Toy train
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway experience
A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway or the "Toy Train" runs between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, covering a distance of around 88 kilometers. As the narrow-gauge railway passes through tea gardens and mountain peaks, it provides breathtaking views. The train's leisurely pace ensures that passengers enjoy the beauty of the Eastern Himalayas while taking one of India's most iconic train journeys.
Blue Mountains
Nilgiri Mountain Railway adventure
Connecting Mettupalayam with Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is famous for its steep track and vintage steam locomotives which pass through dense forests and tea plantations. Covering some 46 kilometers, the journey gives you stunning views of Western Ghats' lush greenery and is yet another UNESCO World Heritage site.
Hill route
Kalka-Shimla railway journey
The Kalka-Shimla Railway is known for its dramatic views as it snakes through tunnels and bridges on its course to Shimla. Covering some 96-kilometers, this narrow-gauge railway goes through over 100 tunnels and 800 bridges. As you experience a piece of colonial history, you can soak in panoramic views of pine-covered hillsides.
Forest ride
Matheran Hill Railway charm
The Matheran Hill Railway extends between Neral and Matheran in Maharashtra over a distance of roughly 21 kilometers. This narrow-gauge line takes passengers on a tranquil ride through dense forests, with a few glimpses of distant valleys below. Famous for its peaceful atmosphere devoid of vehicular traffic, Matheran makes for the perfect escape into nature through this lovely railway route.