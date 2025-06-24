Malaysia by rail: Your 7-day itinerary

Exploring Malaysia by rail gives a whole new perspective to the country's diverse landscapes and vibrant culture. This week-long itinerary takes you through bustling cities, serene countryside, and coastal towns, all the while enjoying the comfort of train travel. With efficient rail connections and scenic routes, this journey lets you experience Malaysia's rich heritage and natural beauty without the hassle of road travel.

Urban to island Kuala Lumpur to Penang: Urban to island escape Start your journey in Kuala Lumpur where modern skyscrapers blend with historical landmarks. Take a northbound train to Penang, an island famous for its colonial architecture and street food. The train ride gives you a glimpse of lush greenery and small towns on the way. As you reach Penang, explore George Town's colorful streets or chill at Batu Ferringhi Beach.

Heritage journey Penang to Ipoh: Heritage and caves From Penang, catch a train south to Ipoh, a city famous for its well-preserved colonial buildings and natural wonders. Visit the cave or walk through Ipoh's old town, dotted with charming cafes and street art. The distance between the two cities is short but packed with picturesque scenery.

Tea plantations Ipoh to Cameron Highlands: Tea plantations galore Continue your adventure from Ipoh by taking a bus/taxi up into the Cameron Highlands. Famous for its cool climate and sprawling tea plantations, this region is perfect for nature lovers. Visit tea estates like Boh Tea Plantation or take a hike through mossy forests before returning back down via train toward Kuala Lumpur.