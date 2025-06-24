Malaysia by rail: Your 7-day itinerary
What's the story
Exploring Malaysia by rail gives a whole new perspective to the country's diverse landscapes and vibrant culture. This week-long itinerary takes you through bustling cities, serene countryside, and coastal towns, all the while enjoying the comfort of train travel. With efficient rail connections and scenic routes, this journey lets you experience Malaysia's rich heritage and natural beauty without the hassle of road travel.
Urban to island
Kuala Lumpur to Penang: Urban to island escape
Start your journey in Kuala Lumpur where modern skyscrapers blend with historical landmarks. Take a northbound train to Penang, an island famous for its colonial architecture and street food. The train ride gives you a glimpse of lush greenery and small towns on the way. As you reach Penang, explore George Town's colorful streets or chill at Batu Ferringhi Beach.
Heritage journey
Penang to Ipoh: Heritage and caves
From Penang, catch a train south to Ipoh, a city famous for its well-preserved colonial buildings and natural wonders. Visit the cave or walk through Ipoh's old town, dotted with charming cafes and street art. The distance between the two cities is short but packed with picturesque scenery.
Tea plantations
Ipoh to Cameron Highlands: Tea plantations galore
Continue your adventure from Ipoh by taking a bus/taxi up into the Cameron Highlands. Famous for its cool climate and sprawling tea plantations, this region is perfect for nature lovers. Visit tea estates like Boh Tea Plantation or take a hike through mossy forests before returning back down via train toward Kuala Lumpur.
Southern Gateway
Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru: Southern Gateway
Next, journey south from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru, located close to Singapore's border. This busy city is a shopper's paradise with its many malls and provides a peek into the local culture with its attractions such as the Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque. Relish the local delicacies at colorful night markets.