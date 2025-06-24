Must-try vegetarian snacks in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan , famous for its rich culture and diverse cuisine, features some of the best vegetarian snacks worth trying out. These snacks give insight into the unique flavors and ingredients the country offers, making them a great choice for the curious palate. From traditional pastries to the modern, Kazakhstan's vegetarian snacks guarantee an amazing culinary experience. Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks from the country.

Fried pastry Baursak: A traditional delight Baursak is a popular Kazakh snack prepared from dough and deep-fried to a golden brown. These small, fluffy pastries are typically served with tea or with meals. The simplicity of baursak lies in its basic ingredients—flour, yeast, sugar, and salt—but it offers a satisfying taste and texture. This traditional treat is frequently served during celebrations and gatherings.

Flatbread snack Shelpek: A versatile flatbread Shelpek is a special type of flatbread in Kazakh cuisine. This unleavened bread, which is made with flour, water, and salt, is usually fried until the outside is crispy and the inside remains soft. Shelpek can be relished on its own or served with different dips and spreads for taste. Its versatility makes it a staple-snack across households in Kazakhstan.

Layered bread Kattama: Layered bread treat Another beloved bread-based snack in Kazakhstan is Kattama, which features flaky layers and a rich taste. It is made by rolling out dough thinly and folding it several times with butter or oil in between each layer. Kattama gives a delightful combination of textures when cooked to perfection on hot griddles or pans.