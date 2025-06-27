Overrated places in Canada you may want to avoid

From its gorgeous landscapes to lively cities, Canada has something for everyone, which is why millions of tourists visit the country every year. However, not all attractions are worth the hype. Overcrowded or expensive, some destinations can leave you feeling underwhelmed. Here are a few Canadian attractions that you might find overrated. We tell you why and what you should visit instead.

Overcrowded Niagara Falls: A crowded spectacle Niagara Falls is one of Canada's most famous natural wonders, attracting millions every year. While the falls are undoubtedly breathtaking, the place can get too crowded, particularly in peak tourist season. The large number of visitors can also result in long queues and hiked prices at nearby attractions and restaurants. If you prefer a more tranquil experience with nature, consider discovering lesser-known waterfalls in Canada.

Expensive views CN Tower: High costs for views While the CN Tower in Toronto provides sweeping views of the skyline, it also comes with a steep price. The admission fees can be pretty steep for families or budget travelers alike. Furthermore, long waiting hours for elevators can spoil the mood entirely. Travelers seeking city views may try other observation points in Toronto that provide similar views without a hole in the pocket.

Tourist trap Banff Avenue: Tourist trap shopping Banff Avenue is usually packed with tourists excited to shop and dine in between breathtaking mountain views. But, a lot of people find it too commercialized, with shops selling overpriced souvenirs and goods that are not even authentic. If you want to enjoy Banff's natural beauty without feeling the tourist trap vibe, try hiking trails nearby or less commercialized areas of Banff National Park.