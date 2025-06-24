Visiting Sri Lanka? Eat these authentic snacks
Sri Lanka, an island country in South Asia, is famous for its culinary heritage. The snacks of the country are a reflection of its rich culture and history. With the perfect combination of sweet and savory flavors, these snacks are a treat for the taste buds and are often made with local spices and ingredients. For the uninitiated, these snacks are a great introduction to Sri Lankan cuisine.
Street delight
Kottu roti: A street food favorite
A popular Sri Lankan street food, kottu roti is chopped flatbread mixed with vegetables and spices. It is made on a hot griddle, where the ingredients are rhythmically chopped together with metal blades. This dish offers a delightful mix of textures and flavors, making it a must-try for anyone exploring Sri Lankan cuisine.
Coconut zest
Pol sambol: Coconut condiment
Pol sambol is a traditional coconut relish that accompanies many Sri Lankan dishes. Made from freshly grated coconut mixed with chili powder, lime juice, and onions, it adds a spicy kick to meals. This condiment is often served with rice or bread and provides an authentic taste of the island's culinary traditions.
Crunchy bites
Murukku: Crunchy snack treats
Murukku is a deliciously crispy snack made from rice flour and lentil flour dough that's deep-fried to golden perfection. It takes spiral shapes which makes it not just a treat for the taste buds but also for the eyes. Always a hit during festivals or even as an evening snack, murukku is how Indian cuisine has influenced Sri Lankan food culture.
Sweet indulgence
Watalappan: Sweet coconut custard
Watalappan is a delicious dessert made from coconut milk, jaggery (a type of unrefined sugar), cardamom, and cashew nuts. Although this sweet custard-like dessert hails from Malay cuisine, it has been absorbed into Sri Lankan culinary traditions over the years. Its rich flavor profile makes it an indulgent end to any meal.
Festive crunch
Kokis: Festive rice flour snack
Kokis are crispy rice flour snacks that are traditionally made during festive occasions in Sri Lanka, such as New Year celebrations or wedding ceremonies. They are made with intricate designs using special molds before being fried until crisp. With their light texture, they are both a treat for the eyes and a satisfying crunch in the mouth.