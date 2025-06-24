Visiting Sri Lanka? Eat these authentic snacks

Sri Lanka , an island country in South Asia, is famous for its culinary heritage. The snacks of the country are a reflection of its rich culture and history. With the perfect combination of sweet and savory flavors, these snacks are a treat for the taste buds and are often made with local spices and ingredients. For the uninitiated, these snacks are a great introduction to Sri Lankan cuisine.

Street delight Kottu roti: A street food favorite A popular Sri Lankan street food, kottu roti is chopped flatbread mixed with vegetables and spices. It is made on a hot griddle, where the ingredients are rhythmically chopped together with metal blades. This dish offers a delightful mix of textures and flavors, making it a must-try for anyone exploring Sri Lankan cuisine.

Coconut zest Pol sambol: Coconut condiment Pol sambol is a traditional coconut relish that accompanies many Sri Lankan dishes. Made from freshly grated coconut mixed with chili powder, lime juice, and onions, it adds a spicy kick to meals. This condiment is often served with rice or bread and provides an authentic taste of the island's culinary traditions.

Crunchy bites Murukku: Crunchy snack treats Murukku is a deliciously crispy snack made from rice flour and lentil flour dough that's deep-fried to golden perfection. It takes spiral shapes which makes it not just a treat for the taste buds but also for the eyes. Always a hit during festivals or even as an evening snack, murukku is how Indian cuisine has influenced Sri Lankan food culture.

Sweet indulgence Watalappan: Sweet coconut custard Watalappan is a delicious dessert made from coconut milk, jaggery (a type of unrefined sugar), cardamom, and cashew nuts. Although this sweet custard-like dessert hails from Malay cuisine, it has been absorbed into Sri Lankan culinary traditions over the years. Its rich flavor profile makes it an indulgent end to any meal.