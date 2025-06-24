Air-popped popcorn: A healthy snack alternative

Opting for air-popped popcorn instead of buttered ones can also be a healthier snacking option. Air-popped popcorn is prepared without oil or butter, which cuts down its calories and fat levels. This makes it an attractive option for those who want to snack on something crunchy without the extra calories. Plus, air-popped popcorn maintains its fiber content, making it a satiating snack that aids digestion.

Calories Lower calorie count Air-popped popcorn is way lower in calories than the buttered ones. A single cup of air-popped popcorn contains roughly 30 calories, while the same quantity of buttered popcorn may contain more than 100 calories. This difference makes air-popped popcorn a great choice for those keeping a check on calories.

Fat Reduced fat content The absence of butter in air-popped popcorn means that it has less fat than its buttered counterpart. Butter adds saturated fats, which can contribute to heart disease if you consume too much of it. By opting for air-popped varieties, you can enjoy your snack without worrying about high fat content.

Fiber High fiber content Air-popped popcorn is also rich in dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you feeling full. It provides around one gram of fiber per serving (per cup), contributing to your daily fiber requirements. This makes it an excellent choice for those looking for snacks that support digestive health.