5 Finnish wedding traditions that will surprise you

Finnish weddings are all about traditions that respect the nature. The ceremonies are commonly inspired by the stunning beauty of Finland , be it the green forests or the calm lakes. The customs are made to celebrate not just the unity of two people, but with the nature too. The bond is reflected in different ways at Finnish weddings, from venues to symbolic rituals, making it unique and special for everyone.

Venue choice Outdoor venues embracing nature Many Finnish couples prefer outdoor venues for their weddings, making use of the country's stunning natural scenery. Forests, lakesides, and gardens are popular choices that serve as a beautiful backdrop for ceremonies. This preference also emphasizes the importance of nature in Finnish culture and allows guests to enjoy the fresh air and picturesque views while celebrating the union.

Birch symbolism Traditional birch decorations Birch trees are deeply symbolic in Finnish culture and used as wedding decorations. They are placed at entrances or used to create arches where couples exchange vows. The birch symbolizes new beginnings and purity, making it the perfect symbol for marriage. Its presence at weddings further strengthens the relationship between love and nature.

Pre-wedding tradition Sauna rituals before weddings In Finland, saunas are an integral part of pre-wedding rituals. Couples usually enjoy sauna sessions separately ahead of their big day as a means to unwind and cleanse their body and mind. The tradition highlights purification and renewal before diving into marriage, which is very much in tune with how Finland revels in the wonders of nature such as steam and water.