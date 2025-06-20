Overrated Spain destinations to avoid + where to go instead
What's the story
Spain is one of the most popular travel destinations, famous for its lively culture and historic attractions.
But, some places have become overcrowded, making the experience less enjoyable.
Rather than following the regular tourist trail, you can explore lesser-known places that offer unique experiences without the crowds.
Here are some overrated places in Spain and alternative places that give you an authentic taste of Spanish life.
Girona alternative
Skip Barcelona's crowds for Girona
While Barcelona is famous for its stunning architecture and beaches, it is also often swamped with tourists.
Located just north of Barcelona, Girona provides a quieter experience with its medieval walls and winding, charming streets.
The city is steeped in history and culture sans the hustle and bustle of bigger cities.
Tourists can walk along the Onyar River or explore the Jewish Quarter.
Ronda Choice
Choose Ronda over Seville's bustle
Seville draws a lot of tourists with its flamenco shows and historical landmarks but tends to get crowded in peak seasons.
Ronda, on the other hand, offers a calm escape with its breathtaking views from the cliff.
Famous for its stunning bridge over a deep gorge, Ronda is home to beautiful landscapes and pretty little streets ideal for slow walks.
Valencia option
Opt for Valencia instead of Madrid
Madrid is Spain's capital city, loaded with museums and nightlife, but may feel overwhelming because of its sheer size.
Valencia gives a more relaxed feel, while still being culturally rich with attractions like the City of Arts and Sciences complex.
With stunning beaches in the vicinity, Valencia brings together urban excitement and coastal relaxation beautifully.
Bilbao discovery
Discover Bilbao beyond San Sebastian's hype
While San Sebastian is famous for its beaches and food scene, it's always crowded during the summer months.
Bilbao, on the other hand, offers an interesting alternative with modern architecture (Guggenheim Museum) and traditional Basque culture (in Casco Viejo (Old Town)).
This city strikes the perfect balance between innovation and the old.
Salamanca exploration
Explore Salamanca over Granada's popularity
Granada attracts a lot of tourists owing to Alhambra Palace. But it could be hard getting tickets during peak season.
Salamanca has equally stunning architecture, including Plaza Mayor, one of the prettiest squares in Europe.
A university town, Salamanca has an energetic student vibe coupled with rich history. It's perfect for anyone wanting cultural experience without facing the throngs.