Every dog deserves these homemade soaks
What's the story
Caring for your dog's paws is important, particularly if they commonly walk on rough surfaces or in extreme weather.
Homemade paw soaks can be an easy and effective way to soothe and clean your dog's feet.
These soaks can help get rid of dirt, reduce irritation, and keep their paws healthy.
By using natural ingredients, you can ensure the treatment is gentle yet effective for your furry friend.
Salt solution
Epsom salt soak
Epsom salt is famous for its soothing properties and can help reduce inflammation in your dog's paws.
For an Epsom salt soak, dissolve half a cup of Epsom salt in warm water. Let your dog soak its paws for around five to ten minutes.
This solution cleanses the paws while offering relief from any discomfort caused by minor cuts or abrasions.
Oatmeal mix
Oatmeal paw bath
Oatmeal acts as a natural moisturizer and can help soothe dry/irritated skin on your dog's feet.
For an oatmeal paw bath, grind one cup of plain oatmeal into a fine powder and mix it with warm water until you have a milky solution.
Allow your dog to soak their paws in this for a good ten minutes to ease itchiness and soften skin.
Vinegar rinse
Apple cider vinegar rinse
Apple cider vinegar also has antibacterial properties, making it a great option to clean and deodorize your dog's paws.
Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water to prepare a rinse solution.
Dip each paw in the mixture for a few seconds, but don't soak them too long as vinegar can be drying if overdone.
This rinse removes bacteria while keeping healthy paw hygiene.
Herbal infusion
Herbal tea footbath
Herbal teas such as chamomile or green tea have anti-inflammatory properties which work wonders in soothing irritated dog paws.
Brew two bags of herbal tea in hot water and once cooled, use it as a footbath for your pet's feet.
Let them soak their paws in this infusion for about five minutes; this will calm any redness or swelling effectively without any harsh chemicals.