You must visit these scenic valleys in Peru 

Though Peru is known for its rich history and breathtaking landscapes, some of its most stunning valleys remain unexplored. The hidden gems offer a unique experience far from the bustling tourist spots. From lush greenery to serene rivers, the valleys give a glimpse of Peru's untouched beauty. Exploring these areas can be a rewarding adventure for anyone looking to get away from it all.

Sacred Valley The enchanting Sacred Valley Nestled in the Andes, the Sacred Valley is a treasure trove of Incan history and culture. This valley offers picturesque landscapes with terraced fields and ancient ruins. Visitors can explore traditional markets in towns like Pisac and Ollantaytambo, where local crafts are abundant. The Urubamba River meanders through the valley, providing opportunities for rafting and hiking along scenic trails.

Colca Canyon Majestic Colca Canyon One of the world's deepest canyons, Colca Canyon offers dramatic views and diverse wildlife. The Andean condor, one of the world's largest birds, can often be seen soaring above the canyon walls. Hot springs in the area provide relaxation after a day of trekking through rugged terrain. Traditional villages dotting the landscape offer insights into local customs and traditions.

Cotahuasi Canyon Serene Cotahuasi Canyon Cotahuasi Canyon competes with Colca in depth but is still relatively untouched by tourists. Its isolation makes it the perfect destination for those looking for some peace amidst nature's glory. The canyon is home to waterfalls, pre-Incan ruins, and thermal baths that call for exploration at every corner. Hiking trails take explorers through different ecosystems, brimming with flora and fauna.

Huaylas Valley Picturesque Huaylas Valley Huaylas Valley is sandwiched between two mountain ranges, the Cordillera Blanca and Cordillera Negra, and you'll be greeted with stunning vistas no matter where you look. Famous for its colorful festivals celebrating indigenous culture throughout the year, this valley allows you to mingle with locals while feasting your eyes on breathtaking scenery all around you.