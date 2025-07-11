Nature's masterpieces: Sea caves worth visiting 

If you want a unique adventure filled with natural wonders, explore hidden caves near beaches. The caves, usually hidden from the busy tourist spots, allow one to witness the stunning geological formations and marine life. From a vacation to a day trip, these caves promise an unforgettable experience for people of all age groups. Here are some remarkable cave destinations around the world perfect for family exploration.

Portugal Algarve's enchanting Benagil Cave Famous for its stunning dome-like structure and natural skylight, the Benagil Cave in Algarve is a must-visit. You can reach the cave by boat or kayak, where families can explore its sandy interior and crystal-clear waters. Its unique formation makes it one of the most photographed spots in Portugal. One can enjoy swimming and marvel at the play of light inside the cave.

Thailand Thailand's mysterious Phra Nang Cave Situated on Railay Beach, Phra Nang Cave is famous for its limestone formations and picturesque beauty. Families can head to this cave on a long-tail boat ride from Krabi or Ao Nang. The beach surrounding the cave makes for a great swimming and sunbathing spot while you explore the alluring stalactites inside. This destination is a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure for families.

Mexico Mexico's spectacular Cenote Dos Ojos Families can enjoy an unbelievable underwater experience at Cenote Dos Ojos in Tulum. The two sinkholes connected to each other with crystal clear blue water offers a great snorkeling experience, where you can see amazing rock formations and marine life beneath. Not only the cenote is safe for kids to explore, but adults can also dive deeper into its depths.

New Zealand New Zealand's Cathedral Cove adventure Cathedral Cove on New Zealand's Coromandel Peninsula boasts a naturally formed archway leading to secluded beaches and hidden caves. Reached by walking trails or kayaking tours, the place offers breathtaking views of rock formations against turquoise waters. Families can spend time exploring tide pools or simply relaxing on pristine sands.