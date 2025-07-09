Must-visit historical libraries for book lovers 

Libraries have always been the protectors of knowledge, keeping centuries-old history and culture alive. While we all know a number of libraries, there are some hidden gems across the globe, which still remain undiscovered. These historical libraries give a glimpse of the past with their unique collection and incredible architecture. Let's check out these lesser-known libraries, which will be a dream come true for history, literature, architecture buffs.

Spanish gem The Library of El Escorial: A Spanish treasure Situated in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, this library is a part of a larger complex, which includes a monastery and royal palace. Constructed in the 16th century during King Philip II's reign, the library contains more than 40,000 volumes. The ceiling of the library is decorated with frescoes depicting the liberal arts. Its collection features rare manuscripts and ancient texts providing insight into European history.

Portuguese marvel Mafra Palace Library: Portugal's architectural marvel The Mafra Palace Library in Portugal is famous for its Baroque architecture and its humongous collection of 18th-century books. Housing more than 36,000 volumes on subjects ranging from medicine and philosophy to law, it provides a thorough glimpse into the Enlightenment era's knowledge. The library also boasts beautiful marble floors and intricate woodwork.

Czech jewel Strahov Monastery Library: A Czech Republic jewel Located inside Prague's Strahov complex, Czech Republic, this library has two stunning halls—Philosophical Hall and Theological Hall—each housing thousands of books from different periods. Established during the medieval era by the Premonstratensian monks, they sought to maintain texts on religion along with scientific ones from all over Europe.