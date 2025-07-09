Rafting in Tasmania's wild rivers: A guide

Tasmania, Australia 's island state, is famous for its rugged wilderness and pristine rivers. Rafting down these wild rivers can be the most thrilling experience for adventure lovers. The island's diverse landscapes make it a perfect backdrop for thrilling rafting expeditions. From challenging rapids to serene stretches of water, each river offers unique opportunities for exploration and excitement. Be it a seasoned or beginner rafter, Tasmania's rivers promise unforgettable adventures.

Franklin River Franklin River: A wilderness journey The Franklin River is one of the most famous rafting destinations in Tasmania. Located in a remote area and boasting of untouched beauty, the river is a perfect opportunity for rafters to connect with nature. It flows through deep gorges and lush rainforests, treating you to some stunning views. Challenging rapids will test your skills, but you'll also find calm waters to relax.

Picton River Picton River: Ideal for beginners The Picton River is ideal for first-timers or those who want to take it easy. Its gentle rapids make it beginner-friendly but are still thrilling enough to keep it interesting. The scenery around features gorgeous forests and you're likely to see a lot of wildlife passing by.

Derwent River Derwent River: A scenic adventure Flowing through Hobart before meeting the sea, the Derwent River offers both scenic beauty and thrilling rapids ideal for all levels of proficiency in rafting adventures across Tasmania's waterways system. Easily accessible from major cities such as Hobart itself, this river makes an amazing choice if you're looking forward to mixing urban convenience with natural splendor during your trip.