Where to go for zorbing
What's the story
Zorbing is an exciting adventure sport in which a person rolls downhill inside a big, transparent ball. It originated in New Zealand, but has gained worldwide popularity for its unique thrill. The participants feel weightless as they tumble down slopes at different locations around the world, making unforgettable memories.
Rotorua
New Zealand's Rotorua: The birthplace of zorbing
Rotorua in New Zealand is where zorbing was first invented. Here you'll find various tracks, such as straight and zigzag paths. These offer different levels of excitement to the participants. The lush green surroundings only add to the experience. It makes it a must-visit destination for zorbing enthusiasts.
Dorset
UK's Dorset: Rolling through scenic countryside
In the United Kingdom's Dorset, zorbing is done in the midst of beautiful countryside. The rolling hills prove to be the perfect venue for the adventure sport. Participants can choose between harnessed or water-filled zorb rides, both of which give an entirely different experience as they roll through the beautiful terrain.
Lipno
Czech Republic's Lipno: A unique mountain experience
Lipno in the Czech Republic is famous for providing zorbing on its mountain slopes, giving a unique twist to this exciting adventure sport. The combination of difficult mountainous region and awe-inspiring views makes it an irresistible choice for anyone looking for a new thrill. It's a perfect place for adventurers excited to enjoy the thrill of zorbing while being surrounded by nature.
Pattaya
Thailand's Pattaya: Tropical zorbing fun
If you want to enjoy zorbing in a tropical setting, Pattaya in Thailand is your best bet. With warm weather throughout the year, and gorgeous beaches close by, you can opt to combine your love for adventure with that of relaxation by the sea once you've zorb'ed your way out.
Pigeon Forge
USA's Pigeon Forge: Family-friendly adventure spot
Famous for its family-friendly zorbing adventures, Pigeon Forge in Tennessee caters to all ages. With a range of tracks, from easy to difficult, it makes sure both beginners and seasoned adventurers get their thrill. A popular tourist destination, this one not just offers unique zorbing experiences but also invites visitors to explore other attractions, making it a perfect spot for family fun.