Where to see stunning underwater sculptures

Underwater sculptures combine art and marine life, giving divers a truly unique experience. The artworks also serve as artificial reefs, increasing marine biodiversity. Found globally, they let divers interact with the ocean like never before, combining the excitement of diving with the love of art and nature across regions from the Caribbean to Europe .

Mexico The allure of 'The Silent Evolution' Located off the coast of Cancun, "The Silent Evolution" is one of the biggest underwater sculpture installations in the world. Created by artist Jason deCaires Taylor, it features over 400 life-sized figures. Not only does this site offer divers a glimpse of how art interacts with marine ecosystems, but coral and other sea life also gradually transform these sculptures into vibrant habitats.

Spain Europe's underwater museum experience Situated off Lanzarote in Spain's Canary Islands, Europe's first underwater museum, Museo Atlantico, is a mesmerizing place. It has more than 300 sculptures from the famous artist Jason deCaires Taylor. This one-of-its-kind museum hopes to bring focus on the significance of ocean conservation. It also offers divers an unmatched artistic experience under the waves. The museum merges art and marine conservation perfectly.

Bahamas Exploring Ocean Atlas in Nassau Ocean Atlas is another remarkable creation by Jason deCaires Taylor, located near Nassau in the Bahamas. This massive sculpture depicts a young girl holding up the ocean floor and stands at five meters tall. It serves as both an artistic marvel and a habitat for marine life, making it a must-visit site for divers seeking unique underwater experiences.