Overrated destinations in Greece you may want to skip

Greece , with its rich history and stunning landscapes, draws millions of tourists every year. However, not all places live up to the hype. Some places, no matter how hyped, often leave visitors underwhelmed. Here are a few overrated places to visit in Greece that may not live up to the expectations of over-eager travelers. Knowing them better can help tourists plan better.

Overcrowding Santorini's crowded streets We all know that Santorini has the most picturesque sunsets and white-washed buildings. But when it's peak tourist season, it gets too crowded to handle. The narrow streets are always packed with tourists hoping to get that perfect photo clicked. This congestion can ruin the whole experience and you can hardly enjoy the island's natural beauty.

Expensive costs Mykonos' high prices While Mykonos is known for its picturesque beaches and lively nightlife, it also comes at a price. The cost of stay and food is much higher than other Greek islands. Many tourists end up spending more than what they had expected on the most basic things like food and transport. This can be a bummer if you are trying to stick to a budget.

Commercialization Athens' tourist traps While Athens is known for its iconic historical sites such as the Acropolis, it also has its fair share of tourist traps. The areas surrounding major attractions are lined with overpriced souvenir shops and restaurants that primarily serve tourists rather than providing an authentic experience. These commercialized zones can be devoid of the real culture of the city.

Development issues Rhodes' overdeveloped resorts While Rhodes boasts stunning beaches and ancient ruins, it is plagued by overdevelopment in some areas. Huge resorts take over parts of the island's coastline, overshadowing its natural beauty and serenity which most travelers look for when visiting Greek islands. This development can also eclipse Rhodes' historical prominence.