5 lesser-known hot springs worldwide

Hot springs provide an ideal way to unwind and commune with nature. While some are popular tourist spots, others are still hidden gems awaiting discovery. These secret hot springs offer a peaceful retreat from the chaos of mundane life. Here, we take a look at five lesser-known hot springs across the globe that guarantee peace and rejuvenation to those who seek them.

Japan spring Japan's remote retreat Situated in a remote area of Japan, this hot spring is famous for its healing properties. The mineral-rich waters are said to have a healing effect on the skin and body. Visitors can soak in these natural pools while enjoying stunning views of the surrounding mountains and forests.

New Zealand spring New Zealand's natural oasis Tucked away in New Zealand's wilderness, this hot spring is only accessible by foot or boat. Its pristine waters are surrounded by native flora and fauna, giving visitors an immersive experience in nature's beauty. The tranquil atmosphere makes it a perfect getaway for those looking to unwind amidst stunning scenery.

Iceland spring Iceland's hidden gem Nestled in the rugged landscapes of Iceland, this secluded hot spring has an intimate experience with nature to offer. Surrounded by volcanic rocks and lush greenery, it offers a perfect setting for some relaxation. The water temperature remains comfortably warm throughout the year, making it the ideal spot for visitors seeking solace away from crowded tourist spots.

Italy spring Italy's secluded sanctuary Hidden away in Italy's picturesque countryside is this charming hot spring famous for its soothing waters and scenic surroundings. With only a handful of access points to keep crowds at bay, visitors can soak under open skies, enjoying peaceful moments. They can also admire rolling hills dotted with vineyards in the vicinity.