You must visit these spice farms in India

India is famous for its diverse spices, each with a unique origin. Spice farms across the country offer tours that shed light on how these spices are cultivated and processed. These educational tours are not only informative but also a sensory delight. They give you a taste of the aroma and texture of spices in their natural habitats. Explore five unique spice farms in India for an enlightening journey.

Thekkady Thekkady's fragrant spice gardens Located in Kerala, Thekkady is home to a number of spice gardens where tourists can know about the cultivation of cardamom, pepper, and vanilla. Guided tours often include demonstrations on how these spices are grown and harvested. Tourists can even purchase fresh spices from the farm. The lush greenery and serene environment make it an ideal spot for those interested in knowing spice farming.

Coorg Coorg's aromatic plantations Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is another place that offers spice plantations focusing on coffee, as well as pepper and cardamom. Educational tours here give a glimpse into sustainable farming practices followed by local farmers. Not only do you get to see how coffee beans are processed, but other spices too, firsthand. The cool climate of this region makes exploring its aromatic plantations even more charming.

Goa Goa's sprawling spice estates While Goa is all about beaches, the coastal state also has sprawling spice estates that offer educational tours. The estates mainly grow nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, etc. The tours generally include a walk through dense plantations with explanations on organic farming techniques used by locals. Many farms also host cooking demonstrations with freshly harvested spices.

Wayanad Wayanad's organic spice farms Wayanad in Kerala has been praised for its organic spice farms, especially turmeric, ginger, and black pepper. The educational visits showcase how organic farming techniques are used to lessen the impact on the environment. Farmers here follow sustainable practices, yielding spices that pass the high-quality standards. The practice not only preserves the ecosystem but also improves the quality of produce on offer to visitors.