Overrated destinations in Thailand to skip

Thailand has long been a favorite travel destination with its breathtaking beaches, lively culture, and delectable cuisine. But some of its parts have become so touristy that it feels less genuine. Here, we've compiled a list of some overrated places in Thailand that you may want to skip if you want a more authentic and peaceful experience.

Phuket Avoid the crowds at Phuket Phuket is one of Thailand's most popular islands, drawing millions of tourists every year. Although it features stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife, the island can become too crowded, especially during peak seasons. The surge of tourists has also resulted in a rise in prices of stays and activities. If you prefer a quieter beach, you could check out some of the lesser-known islands in the vicinity.

Pattaya Rethink your visit to Pattaya Most people think of Pattaya as a city of nightlife and entertainment. However, this place has become heavily commercialized over the years. The beaches are generally crowded, and the culture often feels overshadowed by the tourist-centric attractions. If you want to experience Thai culture more authentically, other coastal towns may have a more laid-back vibe.

Bangkok Bangkok's tourist traps Bangkok, Thailand's capital city, has a lot to offer, including its markets. But certain parts, such as Khao San Road, have become tourist traps, laden with overpriced goods and services. More often than not, you will be surrounded by fellow tourists instead of locals. Visiting less frequented neighborhoods will give you a better idea of Bangkok's vibrant life.