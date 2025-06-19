When in Singapore, visit these stunning gardens
What's the story
While Singapore is famous for its urban landscape, it is also home to beautiful garden paths where you can head for mindfulness walks.
These paths allow you to escape the city's hustle and bustle and connect with nature as you practice mindfulness.
If you're a local or a visitor, you would love exploring these unique trails.
Here are five such garden paths in Singapore.
Scenic path
The Southern Ridges Trail
Spanning more than 10 kilometers, the Southern Ridges Trail connects various parks along Singapore's southern ridge.
The trail provides some stunning views of the city skyline and green cover. If you're looking for a peaceful retreat into nature, this is the perfect option.
The elevated walkways, canopy walks, and more, allow for a beautiful view of the flora and fauna around. Ideal for some mindfulness!
Nature escape
MacRitchie Reservoir Park
One of Singapore's oldest reservoirs, MacRitchie Reservoir Park has a sprawling network of trails through dense forests.
The park's highlight is the TreeTop Walk, a suspension bridge that offers breathtaking views above the forest canopy.
Walking through this park lets you get lost in nature's sounds and sights, helping you relax and practice mindfulness.
Urban oasis
Gardens by the Bay East
Gardens by the Bay East provides a quieter alternative to its more famous counterpart across Marina Bay Sands.
The area has open lawns, waterfront views, and well-maintained pathways ideal for leisurely strolls.
The unobstructed view of Singapore's skyline only adds to its charm, as it provides ample space to practice mindfulness away from crowds.
Forest retreat
Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Bukit Timah Nature Reserve is home to one of Singapore's highest hills at 163 meters above sea level.
The reserve is home to diverse plant species within its primary rainforest setting—perfect conditions for mindful walking enthusiasts looking to reconnect with nature on their journey up or down this hilltop trail system.
Coastal serenity
Labrador Nature Reserve Coastal Walkway
Coastal boardwalks along rocky shores overlooking Keppel Harbour are the highlight of Labrador Nature Reserve.
The combination of land exploration and oceanic views is a peaceful one.
As you walk, the paths flanked by gently swaying mangroves with sea breezes blowing through them beckon you to be mindful.
It's easy to embrace serenity in such calm surroundings, ideal for mindful walking.