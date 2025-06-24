How to style statement jewelry

Statement jewelry can literally transform any outfit, and taking a cue from our favorite celebrities who often set the trend with their bold choices, we can say so confidently! Be it a red carpet event or casual outing, a right piece of jewelry can make all the difference. Here's how you can wear celebrity inspired statement jewelry for different occasions, and stand out with style and confidence!

Necklaces Bold necklaces for impact Bold necklaces are a staple in every celebrity's wardrobe. These pieces usually have big stones or intricate detailing which bring attention to the neckline. While opting for a bold necklace, pair it with plain clothes to let the jewelry do the talking. Celebrities usually don these pieces at award shows and premieres, making them ideal for formal occasions where you want to turn heads.

Earrings Earrings that steal the show Statement earrings are another celebrity favorite. From oversized hoops to chandelier ones, these earrings can add that much-needed flair to any outfit. They go well with both updos and loose hairstyles, making them perfect for styling them the way you want. For casual outings or parties, choose colorful or uniquely shaped earrings that reflect your personality, taking cues from celebrity trends.

Rings Rings as conversation starters Celebrities often use rings as statement pieces that ignite conversations. Huge cocktail rings or those with quirky designs can be worn solo or stacked for an added effect. These rings work best for social parties where they can be appreciated closely. While picking a statement ring, go for one big piece instead of multiple small ones to keep it classy.