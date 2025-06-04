What's the story

Plain tees are staples in most of our wardrobes because of their versatility and comfort. But they can often be too plain.

How about giving these basic garments a fashion upgrade that's timeless?

From adding texture to color and even a sense of individuality, embroidery can really make plain tees one-of-a-kind pieces of art.

Here are some ways to revamp your plain tees with embroidery.