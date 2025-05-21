Even Barbie doesn't always wear high heels
What's the story
According to a recent study by Monash University, Barbie dolls have come a long way from always wearing high heels to sporting flat shoes.
The researchers analyzed the foot positions of 2,750 Barbie dolls produced between 1959 and 2024 (not collectible or limited edition ones).
They employed a classification system dubbed "FEET" (Foot posture, Employment theme, Equity, and Time period) to keep track of changes in the iconic doll's footwear.
Research findings
Shift from high heels to flat shoes
The study discovered that the iconic foot arch of Barbie dolls, famously replicated by Margot Robbie during the Barbie movie, has drastically reduced over the years.
Back in the 1960s, all Barbie dolls featured an "equinus foot posture," which made them stand on their toes. However, by the 2020s, merely 40% of the dolls had the posture.
The researchers credited Barbie's varied career roles for the change, which now include astronaut, surgeon, firefighter, scientist, etc.
Fashion impact
Barbie's influence on real-world fashion choices
The transition from Barbie's heels to flats is thought to mirror wider social changes and impact actual fashion decisions.
"The change in workforce roles of Barbie mimics the change in women's employment," the researchers said.
The downfall of high heel sales has been evident in the market, with London-based footwear retailer Kurt Geiger reporting a decline in sales.
In 2024, high heels only made up 17% of non-flat shoe sales, as opposed to 47% in 2014.
Role model
Barbie's evolution as a role model
This trend has also been witnessed on the runway, with haute fashion houses like Alaia making flats wardrobe staples for celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, and Dua Lipa.
The researchers concluded that this transition is a reflection of Barbie's evolving career roles.
"As a role model to many young people, it is encouraging to see Barbie making foot posture and footwear choices that best enable her participation in employment."