What's the story

According to a recent study by Monash University, Barbie dolls have come a long way from always wearing high heels to sporting flat shoes.

The researchers analyzed the foot positions of 2,750 Barbie dolls produced between 1959 and 2024 (not collectible or limited edition ones).

They employed a classification system dubbed "FEET" (Foot posture, Employment theme, Equity, and Time period) to keep track of changes in the iconic doll's footwear.