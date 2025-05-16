Open-plan office etiquette: Key rules to follow
What's the story
Open-plan offices are meant to promote collaboration and communication between employees.
But the absence of physical barriers can also cause distractions and misunderstandings at times.
Knowing the etiquette of open-plan offices is important to maintain a harmonious work environment.
This article lists some essential rules that help you navigate through these shared spaces effortlessly, resulting in productivity and respect for fellow colleagues.
Drive 1
Respect personal space
In an open-plan office, respecting personal space is absolutely important.
Even without walls, every employee has an invisible boundary around their desk area.
Avoid leaning on or entering this space without permission.
Keeping a respectful distance helps maintain comfort and reduces the feeling of being crowded.
Drive 2
Manage noise levels
Since noise is a major distraction in open-plan offices, it is important to manage sound levels carefully.
Wearing headphones while listening to music or on calls, helps minimize disturbances.
It is advisable to keep your voice down during conversations and steer clear of getting into loud discussions near colleagues who are focusing on their work.
This way, you'll have a quiet, more productive environment.
Drive 3
Be mindful of odors
Strong odors can be a little intrusive in a shared workspace.
Avoid bringing fragrant food or using heavily scented products at your desk.
If you have to eat at your workstation, opt for items with minimal smell so you don't end up disturbing those around you.
Drive 4
Keep workspaces tidy
We all know a cluttered desk can impact not just your productivity but also the aesthetics of the office.
Make it a habit to regularly organize your workspace and throw away things that you don't need, immediately.
A clean desk goes a long way in improving personal productivity as well as the spirit of the team.
Drive 5
Practice considerate communication
Effective communication is crucial in an open-plan environment where no one has their own privacy.
Use instant messaging tools for quick queries instead of breaking someone's focus with verbal questions.
When you need to talk about something sensitive, look for a private meeting room instead of talking openly in shared spaces.