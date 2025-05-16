Must-ride mountain passes for every cycling lover
What's the story
There is no better way to witness the beauty of the world than by cycling through mountain passes.
These paths not only provide stunning views but also offer challenging terrains, making them ideal for cyclists from all over the globe.
In this article, we take a look at some of the most picturesque passes, giving an insight to cycling enthusiasts.
Stelvio
The thrill of Stelvio Pass
Located in Italy, Stelvio Pass is famous for its dramatic switchbacks and stunning alpine scenery.
Standing tall at 2,757 meters, it's one of the highest paved roads in the whole of Europe.
Cyclists love its 48 hairpin turns which provide both a physical challenge and visual delight.
The pass is best tackled during summer months when weather conditions are more favorable for cycling.
Transfagarasan
Exploring Transfagarasan Highway
Often referred to as one of the most beautiful roads in the world, Romania's Transfagarasan Highway extends over 90 kilometers across the Carpathian Mountains.
The highway offers cyclists stunning panoramic views and a variety of landscapes.
From multiple tunnels to viaducts, the road offers an exhilarating ride for the adventure-seekers looking to explore nature's majesty.
Tourmalet
Conquering Col du Tourmalet
Col du Tourmalet in France is a legendary climb which features frequently in the Tour de France.
At an altitude of 2,115 meters, it challenges cyclists with steep gradients and unpredictable weather conditions.
Despite its difficulty level, reaching the summit rewards riders with spectacular views over the Pyrenees Mountains.
Khardung La
Journey through Khardung La Pass
Khardung La Pass in India also claims to be one of the highest motorable roads in the world, situated at around 5,359 meters above sea level.
While cycling here is only possible after proper acclimatization at high altitudes, it rewards you with breathtaking views of Ladakh's rugged terrain, once you have mastered the grueling path to get there.
Grossglockner
Navigating Grossglockner High Alpine Road
Austria's Grossglockner High Alpine Road, which winds through Hohe Tauern National Park, offers awe-inspiring views along its 48-km long stretch with elevation up to about 2,571 meters above sea level.
This is why it is popular among cyclists looking forward to experiencing Austria's majestic landscapes firsthand while navigating this iconic route, known widely across Europe, as well beyond borders, too!