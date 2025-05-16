Love amla? You need to try these recipes
Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, amla or Indian gooseberry is an extremely versatile fruit.
Its tangy flavor makes it an amazing ingredient for all kinds of recipes which can be enjoyed all year round.
From beverages to snacks, amla can be added to your diet in many ways.
Here are five refreshing recipes that bring out the unique taste of amla while adding a nutritious twist to your meals.
Refreshing drink
Amla mint cooler
The amla mint cooler is a refreshing drink, ideal for hot days.
Blend fresh amla with mint leaves, lemon juice, and honey. Add chilled water and ice cubes for a thirst-quenching drink that also boosts immunity.
This drink combines the tanginess of amla with the coolness of mint, making it perfect for summer parties or post-workout refreshment.
Flavorful condiment
Amla chutney delight
If you are looking for a flavorful condiment, look no further than amla chutney.
To prepare this delicious chutney, simply grind fresh amla with coriander leaves, green chilies, ginger, and salt. For an extra tangy flavor, add a dash of lemon juice to it.
You can serve this chutney along with snacks or use it as a spread in sandwiches for an added zing.
Tangy preserves
Spicy amla pickle
Spicy amla pickle is a time-honored preserve that adds a zing to any meal.
To make this pickle, chop fresh amlas into small pieces and mix them up with mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt.
Heat oil in a pan and add the mixture until well-coated. Keep in an airtight container for long-lasting enjoyment.
Nutritious meal
Amla rice fusion
This amla rice fusion is a nutritious twist to our regular rice dishes.
Just cook rice separately and saute grated amla with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, and turmeric powder in another pan.
Mix both the mixtures thoroughly before serving hot as part of lunch or dinner menus.
Tasty snacks
Sweet amla candy treats
Sweetened dried candies made from fresh Indian gooseberries are such delightful snack options for any season.
First, boil the whole berries till they soften. Next, let them soak in sugar syrup overnight. Finally, dry them under the sun till they get a firm texture.
These naturally sweet treats are just perfect for satisfying your cravings at any time.